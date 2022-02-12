How to teleport in Lost Ark

Throughout Lost Ark, players are taken through a variety of mechanics that they should know early on in the game. One of these mechanics is how to fast travel, or teleport, in Lost Ark.

The game will eventually lead players through how to teleport to and from areas in the map, but they won’t be able to teleport anywhere they want without unlocking things first.

In order to teleport, the first step is to unlock the spots that will allow players to fast travel. The unlockable travel points are called Triports, and they are easily unlocked by going up to them and pressing G, or walking over them.

Screengrab via Smilegate

Once you unlock the Triport, you’ll be able to fast travel back to that spot. To do that, press M to open the map, and you will be able to see all of the Triports you have unlocked on that map. If you’d like to travel to another area that isn’t on that map, you can click the area names on the left panel and click the name of the Triport you’d like to travel to.

Screengrab via Smilegate

Traveling between Triports doesn’t take too long, and players all get a mount at the begnning of the game that makes traveling within the same map much quicker. Players will want to keep an eye out for Triports as they travel through the world, and unlock them as they go for quick and easy travel as they advance through the game.