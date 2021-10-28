How to play the Diablo Immortal closed beta

Blizzard Entertainment’s mobile version of Diablo may not be set to release until next year, but for a couple of months, gamers with an Android device will be able to test out the game.

The developer announced the beginning of Diablo Immortal’s closed beta today in Canada and Australia at 7pm CT, but only people with an Android device will be able to participate. The closed beta will also take place in South Korea, Japan, and China, but the beta’s start time in those regions was not released in Blizzard’s announcement.

To get a chance at being invited to the Diablo Immortal beta, you must first sign up to be a tester through the game’s official website. On the game’s webpage, there is a large button that says, “Pre-Register Now.” Clicking that button will lead you to instructions on how to get your opportunity at beta access.

While Blizzard has not yet said how long this round of beta testing will last, the company is “aiming to keep the closed beta running under three months.”

To play the game, you will need to have a device that has a CPU of Snapdragon 670/Exynos 8895 or higher, an Adreno 615/Mali-G71 MP20 GPU or higher, more than 2GB of RAM, and Android OS 5.0 or higher.