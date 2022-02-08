How to play Lost Ark early access

Lost Ark, the new exciting MMO RPG, is finally available for players in early access. The game will be available for all players on Feb. 11, but there are a few ways to start playing three days before everyone else.
To unlock early access for Lost Ark, you need to purchase one of the Founder’s Packs, which all include three days of early access, among other bonus items. The Bronze Founder’s Pack is the cheapest option at $14.99, while the Platinum Founder’s Pack is also available for diehard fans.
Here’s a breakdown of each Founder’s Pack and the bonuses they include:
Bronze Founder’s Pack- $14.99
- Three-day head start
- Founder’s Exclusive Pet
- Founder’s Title
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
Silver Founder’s Pack- $24.99
- Three-day dead start
- 1,000 Royal Crystals
- Founder’s Exclusive Pet
- Founder’s Title
- 30 Resurrection Feathers
- 10,000 silver
- Adventurer’s Equipment Crate
- Gatherer’s Tool Chest
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 20)
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 30)
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 40)
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (level 50)
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
Gold Founder’s Pack- $49.99
- Three-day head start
- 4,000 Royal Crystals
- Founder’s Exclusive Pet
- Founder’s Exclusive Skin
- Character Expansion Slot
- Founder’s Title
- 30 Resurrection Feathers
- 10,000 silver
- Adventurer’s Equipment Crate
- Gatherer’s Tool Chest
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 20)
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 30)
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 40)
- Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (level 50)
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits
Platinum Founder’s Pack- $99.99
- Three-day head start
- 7,000 Royal Crystals
- Founder’s Exclusive Mount
- Founder’s Exclusive Pet
- Founder’s Exclusive Skin
- Founder’s Skin
- Character Expansion Slot
- Founder’s Title
- Founder’s Exclusive Wallpaper
- Founder’s Exclusive Structure
- Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest
- Launch Limited Card Pack
- 60 Resurrection Feathers
- 50,000 silver
- Five Adventurer’s Equipment Crates
- Gatherer’s Tool Chest
- Hero’s Ascent Chest (Level 20)
- Hero’s Ascent Chest (Level 30)
- Hero’s Ascent Chest (Level 40)
- Hero’s Ascent Chest (level 50)
- 30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits