How to play Lost Ark early access

Lost Ark, the new exciting MMO RPG, is finally available for players in early access. The game will be available for all players on Feb. 11, but there are a few ways to start playing three days before everyone else.

To unlock early access for Lost Ark, you need to purchase one of the Founder’s Packs, which all include three days of early access, among other bonus items. The Bronze Founder’s Pack is the cheapest option at $14.99, while the Platinum Founder’s Pack is also available for diehard fans.

Here’s a breakdown of each Founder’s Pack and the bonuses they include:

Bronze Founder’s Pack- $14.99

Three-day head start

Founder’s Exclusive Pet

Founder’s Title

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

Silver Founder’s Pack- $24.99

Three-day dead start

1,000 Royal Crystals

Founder’s Exclusive Pet

Founder’s Title

30 Resurrection Feathers

10,000 silver

Adventurer’s Equipment Crate

Gatherer’s Tool Chest

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 20)

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 30)

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 40)

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (level 50)

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

Gold Founder’s Pack- $49.99

Three-day head start

4,000 Royal Crystals

Founder’s Exclusive Pet

Founder’s Exclusive Skin

Character Expansion Slot

Founder’s Title

30 Resurrection Feathers

10,000 silver

Adventurer’s Equipment Crate

Gatherer’s Tool Chest

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 20)

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 30)

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (Level 40)

Adventurer’s Ascent Chest (level 50)

30 days of Crystalline Aura benefits

Platinum Founder’s Pack- $99.99