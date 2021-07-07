How to play Ashes of Creation Alpha

Ashes of Creation is one of the most anticipated MMOs of 2021 and finally, players will have the chance to participate and check out gameplay for themselves when the game hits Alpha One later in July.

One factor that makes Ashes of Creation unique amongst its peers is the unique world-changing effects players’ actions will have on the game. In production since 2016, there are many features that have been advertised that if executed well, could place the game as a real challenger to the MMO throne World of Warcraft has held for the past two decades.

For those who are wondering how you can get in on the action, here is everything you need to know.

How can I join Ashes of Creation’s Alpha?

Ashes of Creation’s Alpha One phase will kick off on July 14 and only include giveaway key winners, Adventurer Pre-Order pack purchasers, those who backed the project on Kickstarter in its infancy, and those who are official content creators.

Image via Intrepid Studios

Outside of these select groups, there will be no way to get in on the alpha. If you’re eager to get in on the action the option is there to purchase the Adventurer pre-order pack, but this does come with a hefty price tag. Along with the access to Alpha One and the later testing stages, the bundle will get you some rare in-game items along with 11 months of game time for when servers officially launch.

There are plans for further alpha testing followed by a pair of beta tests leading up to launch. You can get in on some of these later tests by purchasing the cheaper pre-order tiers available on the site and there is a possibility for public testing to come closer to the game’s official launch.

You can check out gameplay from this stage of Alpha testing during the preview weekend held from July 9 to 11 and then for an entire month from July 14 to August 13.