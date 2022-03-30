How to pick up the Animal Skin and Gratitude Gift Pack in Lost Ark

If you’ve been grinding away in Lost Ark since the game’s release in the West, then Smilegate has a whole slew of great gifts that you’ll want to grab in the recently released Gratitude Gift Pack.

You can acquire these gift packs by logging into an account and clicking on the product inventory icon at the top left of the screen, which looks like a box with an arrow curving into it. In that submenu, you’ll be able to claim both the packs and open them through your regular inventory menu.

The Gratitude Gift Pack has two chests that contain multiple different items, including a good amount of Pheon, two selectable Legendary cards, a free hoverboard mount, a new pet, and a new animal skin. These animal skins range from many different creatures, like dinosaurs, cats, chickens, rats, cows, and penguin suits that you can wear while exploring Arkesia.

Players also get one free reskin ticket to customize the base look of their character, which usually costs around 800 Royal Crystals. The other chest has a collection of different stones and special materials that you can use to improve gear and other aspects of your character. You can only claim these gift boxes for one character on your account, though.

There should still be some gifts coming your way later on since the Jukebox songs that were talked about earlier this month have not made it to the Western version of Lost Ark just yet. Once that content is added, it should be available for players in a gift pack too.