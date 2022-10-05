How to get the Wind-up Ragnarok in Final Fantasy XIV

Collecting minions is one of players’ favorite past times in Final Fantasy XIV, especially now that players can let their minions roam in paradise in Island Sanctuaries. Some minions are easy to get, and others require a lot of skill, or a lot of patience.

For players who are looking to get their hands on the Wind-up Ragnarok, which is a miniature version of the Rangarok ship, there’s no skill or patience required, unless you count patience in waiting for an item to arrive on your doorstep.

Where to get the Wind-up Ragnarok in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to get the Wind-up Ragnarok, players will need to dish out some money, since the only way to obtain it is to buy one of the art books that Square Enix sells on its website. The book is called The Art of Resurrection – Among the Stars and sells for $39.99 on the Square Enix store.

At the time of writing, the book is also being sold on Amazon for $34.99 and players can avoid the harsh shipping fees from Square Enix and use their Prime accounts to get the item a lot faster. Because the code to get the Wind-up Ragnarok is included in the saran wrapping of the item, players who order it from Amazon won’t have to worry about purchasing it straight from the source. Anyone who buys it from any retailer will still get the code.

The Art of Resurrection – Among the Stars releases on Oct. 18, but fans can pre-order the book now. The art book contains hundreds of pages of full-color art and has illustrations of the new Sage and Reaper jobs, the new Endwalker locations, and more.

Once you have the code for the minion, head to the Mogstation and click on “Enter Item Code” from the Registration Codes section. After that, it will take a little bit of time but the code should be delivered to you via the in-game mail shortly after the code is redeemed.