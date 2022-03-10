How to get the Song of Starlight in Lost Ark

Lost Ark’s playable characters are fearless warriors but also talented musicians. Sometimes, players will stop between two fights and play music to open up passages, reveal areas, or increase their rapports with the game’s NPC that help them in their adventures.

The Song of Starlight is one of them. It’s described as the “song of the starkeeper who guides souls.” It has many uses, including completing some sidequests in Yorn, for example. Here is how to get it.

How to get the Song of Starlight

When opening your sheet music menu with the F2 button, you’ll be able to see the Song of Starlight in the list. When hovering over it, the game will indicate how to unlock the song.

The game will tell you that the Song is unlocked by trade in the Starlight Isle, using Gienah’s Coins. This currency can be earned by sailing to islands and completing quests there.

The Starlight Isle is located near Pleccia. You can get there quickly by using a ticket to Anikka’s port and then set sail from there. Fortunately, it’s a regular island so you’ll be able to enter it whenever you want.

The Song of Starlight can be traded to the NPC Favreau for 3,300 Gienah’s coins. You can trade various currencies for Gienah’s coins at docked Merchant Ships.

If it’s your first time on the island, you’ll be able to start a purple quest there, too.