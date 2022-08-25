How to get the Island Onion Prince, Mandragora, and Eggplant Knight mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

Three Final Fantasy XIV mounts were added to the game when Island Sanctuaries came with Patch 6.2. And while they are fairly easy to get, it might take some time before players can actually get their hands on them.

The method to obtain the mount is simple, but it requires a lot of time and some planning on the player’s part. To get the mount, head to your Cozy Cabin and find the Horrendous Hoarder, who is in charge of Cowrie Exchange. Select the “Others” tab and the top three options will be the Island Onion Prince, Mandragora, and Eggplant Knight mounts.

Each mount costs 12,000 Seafarer’s Cowries, for a total of 36,000 Cowries if you want all three of them. Expanding the island also takes quite a bit of players’ earned Seafarer Cowries, so it will take time for players to reach the amount needed for just one of them.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The best way to get the Cowries faster is to make sure that your workshop agenda is functioning at the highest possible efficiency. Seafarer’s Cowries will take a while to accumulate since the workshop’s shortest window of handicraft creation is four hours. The more efficient your workshop is, the faster you will gain Seafarer’s Cowries.

You can also complete the weekly Challenge Log for Island Sanctuaries to get 2,000 Seafarer’s Cowries per week. The first task is to collect 100 materials from the sanctuary, and the other is to ship 20 isleworks handicrafts. These tasks can be found in the “Other” category of the Challenge Log.

You can also sell rare materials for Seafarer’s Cowries at the Export vendor, who is right next to the Cowrie Exchange vendor. Rare materials are gathered from mobs you’ve captured and things that are brought back from the Granary.

Once you’ve got 12,000 Cowries, head to the vendor and simply choose your mount. Go into your inventory and use it to add it to your list of mounts.