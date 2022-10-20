How to get the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, you can eat an egg, eat a slice of pizza, eat an apple, and now you can eat a pumpkin cookie by participating in the October 2022 All Saints’ Wake event.

By completing a few Halloween-themed events between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, players can grab up a new emote, some new clothes, and an indoor decoration. Players can scoop up the Wake Doctor’s outfit, an Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote, and a Caged Wisp tabletop decoration.

In order to get the emote, you just need to hand over some Gil.

Players can get the outfit by questing, but in order to get the Eat Pumpkin Cookie emote and the indoor decoration, players simply need to walk up to the Bespectacled Peddler just to the left of the entrance to the Ampitheatre.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Players can buy the new emote, the decoration, and a Pumpkin Magicked Prism at the vendor. The emote costs 2,500 Gil, the Caged Wisp decoration costs 2,000, and each Magicked Prism costs two Gil.

In order to get the Wake Doctor’s outfit pieces, players should start the quest in Old Gridania by Mih Ketto’s Ampitheatere. Talk to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator to begin the questline “A Mad Masquerade” and it will take you through several steps. Once you’re finished that quest, it will award the clothing.

After that, players will be able to take a second quest called “Be Our Guest”, which is a short quest that will bring you to an area called the Sneaky Hollow for a fun surprise at the NPC’s standing by the house.

The All Saints’ Wake event is active until Nov. 1 at 9:59am CT. To find the location of the NPC to begin the quest for the Wake Doctor’s outfit, check out the blog post for the event.