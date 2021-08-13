If you’ve been playing Runescape for a long time, you’re probably looking to collect everything the game has to offer. To do that, you’ll need Skill Shards.

Runescape offers plenty of items for players to collect. But towards the end of your playthrough, capes become some of the most sought-after. Whether it’s the Max Cape or Skill Capes, you’ll stand out amongst other players when you flaunt one of these items.

The only way to secure yourself a Skill Cape is by gathering Skill Shards, and here’s everything you need to know about how you can do that for yourself.

How to get Skill Shards in Runescape

Image via Jagex

Obtaining Skill Shards in Runescape can only be done by using skills that you’ve already reached the maximum level 99. Once you’ve maxed the skill, using it afterwards can potentially grant you skill shards randomly.

The drop rate is determined by the number of actions, not the experience gained from them. So if you’re after a Skill Shard, simply continue using the skill.

Once you acquire a Skill Shard for each skill within a set you can obtain a unique cape. Here is a list of which shards are required for each cape.

Artisan’s Cape: Crafting, Construction, Firemaking, Fletching, Herblore, Smithing, Cooking, Runecrafting.

Crafting, Construction, Firemaking, Fletching, Herblore, Smithing, Cooking, Runecrafting. Combatant’s Cape: Ranged, Prayer, Magic, Defence, Attack, Strength, Summoning, Constitution.

Ranged, Prayer, Magic, Defence, Attack, Strength, Summoning, Constitution. Gatherer’s Cape: Divination, Farming, Fishing, Mining, Hunter, Woodcutting, Archaeology.

Divination, Farming, Fishing, Mining, Hunter, Woodcutting, Archaeology. Support Cape: Agility, Dungeoneering, Slayer, Thieving.

Once you’ve acquired each shard for the skills within the set, you can combine them to craft yourself a new cape.