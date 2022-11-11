Final Fantasy XIV is still going strong over a decade after its release and welcomes many new players every day. It’s not easy for everyone to start out an online game a long time after its release, since it offers a massive amount of content and gameplay features.

For this reason, Square Enix emphasizes the importance of beginner-friendly features, such as the Mentoring system and the Sprout status. Some players can apply to become Mentors and help newcomers in specific parts of the game, such as combat (Battle Mentors) and crafting/gathering (Trade Mentors).

Upon creating your character, a Sprout symbol will hang on the side of your name for a specific amount of time. It informs the players around you that you are new to the game and might need help comprehending the game’s mechanics. Sprouts can also be invited to the Novice Network by mentors, a channel where Sprouts and mentors can communicate to know more about the game and its mechanics.

The Sprout can remain for a very long time on your name, however. Some players still have it after over 600 hours of playtime. Upon losing the Sprout status, players will have to leave the Novice network channel and they won’t be categorized as newcomers by other players.

Here’s how to get rid of your Sprout status in FFXIV.

How to remove your Sprout status in Final Fantasy XIV

Screengrab via Square Enix

There are several requirements that need to be met for the Sprout status to be removed in FFXIV. First, keep in mind that there isn’t a way to remove the Sprout status manually. It’s an automatic process that will be in effect upon logging in after the requirements are met.

Here are the requirements to lose the Sprout status in FFXIV:

Play the game with a character for over 168 hours.

Finish all Stormblood main scenario quests (MSQ).

The second requirement illustrates why some players still have the Sprout status even after over 600 hours of playtime. The A Realm Reborn and Heavensward expansions can easily offer over 300 hours of playtime to complete, especially for players who want to discover what the game has to offer aside from the main quests.

Buying a story skip for the Stormblood expansion will count for losing the Sprout status. If you skipped all stories, you might still need some hours of playtime to exceed the 168-hour mark to lose the Sprout status, however. Here’s how to check how many hours you’ve spent in FFXIV.