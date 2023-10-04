How to get mounts in New World

New World had one big issue players despised when it launched; its slow traveling system, high fast-travel fees, and no mounts to ride.

Well, while travel fees were lowered a long time ago, Amazon devs are finally getting around to making the biggest and best change: adding mounts. That’s right, two years on New World finally has a mount system. This is the best way to travel and in all honesty, it’s just a lot of fun. Mounts are something common in most MMOs, so if you’re playing New World in 2023 you’ll definitely want to know how to get one.

The best part is, getting your first mount should take little to no effort at all.

Unlocking your first mount in New World

Here is where you can start the mount questline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firstly, if you want a mount in New World the bad news is you’ll be required to have the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion. Once you have this, to get a mount in New World you’ll first need to reach level 25.

From this, you’ll get a chain of missions that will unlock your first mounts.

The first quest in this chain is called A Change in the Wild. For this, you’ll simply need to start it by interacting with the mud-stained note in Everfall, or another major city. Then venture out into Aeternum and speak to Jochi Khan. The quickest way to find him and do this is to fast-travel to the Shadowmine Shrine.

Once you’ve spoken to Khan you’ll get the next quest, My Kingdom for a Horse. This mission will have you wandering around the zone looking for signs of the Beast Lords. Simply follow the objectives and explore, harvest some materials, and speak to the wild horse.

Speak to Khan again to get your rewards, which include your very first mount in New World. Go to your inventory and double-click the horse to claim it.

How to access mounts in New World

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To access your mounts in New World, press tab and in the top left you will notice a small horse icon. Click this and it will show you all of the different mounts that are available.

How to get the Wolf and Lion mounts in New World

While unlocking a horse is a painless endeavor, if you want to get the other mounts in New World such as the Lion or Dire Wolf you’ll need to put in a lot more effort. These mounts are given as rewards from quests accessible via Jochi Khan.

Khan will give you a quest to complete the different races across Aeternum called Warrior’s Path Circuit. Go and complete these different races and eventually, you’ll be given subsequent quests to complete races in other zones.

Eventually, if you keep completing the mount quest line you will receive both of these unique mounts, but be warned. You need to be at level 45 to get the Wolf mount and 65 for the Lion mount, so you might need to do some grinding if you’re a new player.

