How to get Clay and Tinsand in Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries

With Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 came Island Sanctuaries, and with Island Sanctuaries came players’ journeys around their islands and attempts at gathering as much resources as they can to upgrade the island. The more players upgrade their islands, the more items they can make, gather, and build.

Tinsand is one of those items players will need an upgraded Island Sanctuary Rank for. Once players reach rank five, they’ll be able to craft the Island Shovel. This shovel is used to dig up new materials such as Clay and Tinsand.

How to get Clay in FFXIV Island Sanctuaries

Once your shovel is crafted, head to the river that flows from west to east, and you’ll come across a patch of what looks like dirt by the water’s edge. Before the shovel, players could dig up the spot and get Island Sand, but if you have the shovel, your character will use it and dig up Island Clay in addition to the sand.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Clay can be found all over the island, usually near water, but sometimes it’s just sitting on land. Most of the time, nodes are clumped together by water, so if you’re in need of clay, check by the river first. It will also lead you closer to the other resource that is gathered by shovel, Tinsand.

How to get Tinsand in FFXIV Island Sanctuaries

You’ll also need the shovel for Tinsand collections. These nodes are found in the water, so they’re easy to spot when you’re looking for them. Run up and down some waterways and you’re sure to come across at least a few. Both Clay and Tinsand are noted on the map as a bag of sand, but Tinsand only appears in water.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Right around X:18 Y:22, there are a few Tinsand nodes, and nearby are also some Limestone nodes, allowing quick gathering of the two. Because the nodes respawn based on how many you’ve used, by the time you get to the end of the Tinsand nodes, the Limestone nodes should reappear, and the Tinsand ones will reappear once you clear the Limestone nodes.

Because there are so many nodes packed in such a little space, this spot makes a great farming area for Tinsand and Limestone, and there’s even some Cabbage nodes nearby as well in case you need more for your crop plots.