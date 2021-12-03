Although the developer run beta tests and work to fix all bugs in their games, there’s always a chance some new ones might appear after certain patches. Those chances are higher in huge games such as MMO, and Final Fantasy XIV is no exception.

Some new and returning issues will likely arise when major updates are introduced into the game, especially with new expansions. Around these times, many more errors will occur due to the massive content being added, as well as a server overload due to the number of players trying to play at once.

Error 503 is one of them. It will prevent the players to start the game’s launcher, forcing them to exit. Fortunately, there are simple ways to fix it.

How to fix error 503 in Final Fantasy XIV

Screengrab via Square Enix

When players try to start the game’s launcher, they might be greeted by a pop-up window on the launcher with the following text: “A system error has occured: 503. HTTPS System Error” and be forced to close the launcher.

This issue is specific to busy hours in FFXIV, in particular when major updates are released since a high number of players will try and play the game at once.

It’s caused by a server overload and the only way to fix it is to restart the launcher, over and over again. It should be fixed when fewer players try and connect. If it isn’t fixed after numerous tries at different hours, you can also send a support ticket to Square Enix so that the team can try and help you fix it on their end.

Keep in mind, though, that you’ll have to wait for a while before getting an answer if you send it around an expansion’s release date, since the team will likely have to sort out an increasing amount of requests.