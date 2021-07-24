How to find Petalcaps in New World

Obtaining resources to craft weapons and other items is a vital part of New World, but figuring out how to find specific materials can feel like a daunting task, especially if you don’t know where to look. Some items, like Petalcap, drop from sources that only spawn in certain locations.
Petalcap is a tier II earth and protective reagent that can be found from harvesting specific fungi around the world.
Specifically, you will find Petalcap by harvesting the appropriately-named “Fronded Petalcap” node that appears practically anywhere around the territory of Windsward.
Fronded Petalcap will stand out because of its bright green, bulbous appearance. It will also have a darker green stem growing out of the top of it with sparkling little light green tips.
Gathering Petalcaps doesn’t require any levels in the harvesting skill, but it does require a sickle. Make sure to bring one with you before heading off to farm Petalcaps.