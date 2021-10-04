How to defeat Simon Grey in Amrine Excavation in New World

With this method you should clear the fight with no issues at all.

New World has plenty of unique activities to participate in and monsters to take on during your time adventuring through Aeternum. The first major one that players will visit is the Expedition Amrite Excavation.

A core part of the game’s story, all players must complete this Excavation to continue with story quests in the game during their mid-20s. To enter the Armite Excavation, your recommended level is 25, and you must have both the Azoth Staff and the Amrine Tuning Orb that you can receive through story missions, or alternatively craft.

Being the first dungeon in the game, Amrine Excavation isn’t the most challenging. But once you near the end, it can get quite difficult. The hardest foe you’ll face in this Expedition is the final boss, Simon Grey.

This fight can be challenging for less experienced players, so here are some tips to help you win this fight and clear the expedition without any trouble.

How to defeat Simon Grey

The most important thing to defeat Simon Grey is done before you even enter the dungeon. Ensure that you have an adequate team composition, with the optimal setup being at least one tank, one healer, and three DPS. Given that Expedition is available to players below 25, you’ll want to make sure you have enough people on your team who are at or above this level to pick up any slack from under-leveled players.

With the correct team composition, the fight is very simple. Before starting the battle, make sure you clear out the few enemies inside the room so that you may begin targeting Grey without obstruction. When you begin the fight, Grey will remain invulnerable until his dialogue is complete.

When the battle starts, you’ll want your tank to pull and maintain aggro from Grey for the duration of the fight. Your healer should focus on healing this tank while the remaining three players deal damage to the boss.

During the battle Grey will spawn Star Excavation Workers, and you’ll want your DPS players to lure these away from Grey as to remove the buff they provide him and take them out quickly. Outside this, it’s clockwork until the completion of the fight.

If you follow these tips you should have no trouble taking out Simon Grey and continuing on with the story in Aeternum.