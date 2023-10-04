How to complete the My Kingdom for a Horse quest in New World: Rise of the Angry Earth

Mounts are finally in New World and we expect, like us, you’re eager to jump back in and start checking them out. Well, to do that you’ll need to get one, and doing this will direct you to the quest My Kingdom for a Horse.

Who doesn’t want to ride around Aeternum on a horse? New World has always had issues with its mobility options and while fast-traveling is easy, it just doesn’t have the same appeal as taking your new steed for a ride.

Well, so you can get this satisfaction here is what you should know about My Kingdom for a Horse if you’re stuck.

New World: My Kingdom for a Horse guide

Here is where you commune with the Beast Mural. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’re up to My Kingdom for a Horse then you’ve already begun the New World mount questline and spoken to Jochi Khan. Now it’s just a matter of completing a few steps to get your very first mount in New World.

If you’re yet to start this questline, head to Everfall and begin the mission by interacting with the Mud-Stained Note. This can be found with the horseshoe icon on the map.

Once you get the mission from Khan, head out into the wilderness and search for the signs of the beast lords.

Head South, South, East from Khan towards the lake .

. Near this lake, you will see a cave, enter it (In my experience there were a lot of players getting their mounts so it was hard to miss)

(In my experience there were a lot of players getting their mounts so it was hard to miss) Inside there is a mural painted on the wall , interact with this.

, interact with this. Turn around and go right into a small cavity where you will see Azoth-infused oats to mine , and also a signet that you should collect while you’re here.

, and also a signet that you should collect while you’re here. Now, exit the cave and look across the water for a horse to bond with.

and look across the water for a horse to bond with. Speak to the horse and head back to Khan.

If you’ve followed these steps then you’re in luck; Khan should give you your first mount and let you on your way.

Now you can mount the horse it is possible to complete the remainder of Khan’s mount questline. This will have you participating in races across Aeternum, but most importantly it will eventually let you score the other unique New World mounts.

