How to complete all fishing collections in Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons

Fishing is one of the biggest additions to Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons considering there are many things to do that relate to it, such as completing fishing collections or completing the mastery track for fishing and Skiff piloting.

There are quite a few different fishing collections introduced with the mechanic and they require the player to travel all over Tyria to complete them. Some fish will be super common, while others will require players to finish some parts of the fishing collections.

Completing every single fishing collection will take players quite some time since there are 30 collections for players to complete. There are some achievements that will reward players with Guild Wars 1 inspired titles as they complete a number of collections.

Fishing collection reward titles

Kind of a Big Reel – Complete five fishing collections

Fishmongers Know Me – Complete 10 fishing collections

Im Very Buoyant – Complete 15 fishing collections

I have many Lure-Bound Hooks – Complete 20 fishing collections

My Guild Hall Smells of Fish Progeny – Complete 25 fishing collections

Cod Swimming Amongst Mere Minnows – Complete 30 fishing collections

Some collections are based on specific areas in Tyria, while others can be caught in various places around all of Tyria. Below is every fishing collection, separated by location. Avid collections are unlocked after the completion of the first collection of the same name.

All over the world

World Class Fisher

Avid World Class Fisher

Salt Water Fisher

Avid Salt Water Fisher

Oceanic Trash

Oceanic Treasure

Core Tyria

Shiverpeaks Fisher (Shiverpeaks Mountains)

Avid Shiverpeaks Fisher

Ascalonian Fisher

Avid Ascalonian Fisher

Krytan Fisher

Avid Krytan Fisher

Ring of Fire Fisher (Ember Bay)

Avid Ring of Fire Fisher

Orrian Fisher (Draconis Mons and Ember Bay)

Avid Orrian Fisher

Maguuma

Maguuma Fisher

Avid Maguuma Fisher

Elona

Desert Fisher (Elon River, Crystal Desert, and Elonian mainland)

Avid Desert Fisher

Desert Isles Fisher

Avid Desert Isles Fisher

Cantha

Seitung Province Fisher

Avid Seitung Province Fisher

Kaineng Fisher

Avid Kaineng Fisher

Echovald Wilds Fisher

Avid Echovald Wilds Fisher

Dragon’s End Fisher

Avid Dragon’s End Fisher

To aid players in finding where the fish might be, the collections offer some clues. The hint offers a clue as to what locations players can find the fish. There’s also an indication of where in the water the fish can be found, such as if it’s a shore fish or an offshore fish. Some fish may like specific bait, and some only appear at certain times of the day. This information can all be found by hovering over the fish in the collections screen.

All of the collections except for the ones that reward titles offer up six Chunks of Ancient Ambergris, which is one of the new crafting materials introduced in End of Dragons.