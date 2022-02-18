It’s been one hell of a launch week for Lost Ark, with the action-based MMORPG rocketing to the top of the charts on both Twitch and Steam. Since launch, it’s been averaging over one million concurrent players and peaked at 1.324 million. It’s also consistently placed in the top five of Twitch viewership thanks in part to its partnered drops program.

With all this success, the teams at Smilegate RPG and Amazon are giving back to their players with a Launch Celebration Gift, while also giving Lost Ark founders some bonus items and rewarding players on the Galatur server who’ve been dealing with some serious issues.

Here’s how you can claim the Lost Ark Launch Celebration Gift for yourself.

How to claim the Lost Ark Launch Celebration Gift

Lost Ark players who log into the game any time from 2pm CT on Feb. 19 until 2pm CT on March 1 will receive the gift. It should arrive in the product inventory section of your in-game store.

Players who purchased any Founder’s Pack prior to Feb. 14 will be able to claim their Founder’s bonus items starting on Feb. 19, and they can be claimed on any server.

Players on the Galatur server who have gotten stuck in a state where they couldn’t access the main story will be granted an Explorer Starter Pack beginning at 2pm on Feb. 17. It can be claimed on any server or region if the player understandably doesn’t want to play on the Galatur server anymore.

What’s in the Lost Ark Launch Celebration Gift?

The Lost Ark Launch Celebration Gift contains:

Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of Terpeion or Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest

10 Healing Battle Item Chests

10 Offensive Battle Item Chests

Three Legendary Rapport Selection Chests

Weekly Trade Potions Pack (Three Leap’s Essence and nine Minor Life Energy Potions)

20 Phoenix Plumes

All Founders will receive the Founder’s Title and a Founder’s Exclusive Pet, plus additional rewards based on what level pack they bought.