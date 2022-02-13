How to change your appearance after character creation in Lost Ark

Creating a look that is perfect for players may be one of the most important aspects of their experience in an MMO like Lost Ark. It also helps that the game has an in-depth character creation system where one can customize their appearance to impressive detail. But what happens when a player realizes that they’ve made a mistake with their character’s look after they’ve left the creation screen?

If you’re in this unfortunate situation, or if you just want a fresh style for your character, don’t fret. There is another way to change your appearance in the game, but it might not have been as obvious at first glance.

Screengrab via Lost Ark

After choosing a server to play on, there is a button at the bottom-right of the character selection screen called Reskin, which is where players can alter their appearance. Unfortunately for players, this option is not free, and will cost players an Appearance Customization Ticket.

To buy the ticket, players must press OK when prompted after clicking the Reskin button. They will be taken to the character creation menu to make the changes they desire, but none of the adjustments will be applied until a ticket is bought for 800 Royal Crystals.

Screengrab via Lost Ark

For reference, the lowest amount of Royal Crystals that a player can buy is 1000 at a price point of $9.99 USD. If you are a founder, then you’ll find that you were given 1000 Royal Crystals as a reward for purchasing the game. But if you are a free-to-play user, you’ll need to fork up some cash to make the perfect character.