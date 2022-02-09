How to access personal storage in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is the latest MMO to burst onto the gaming scene with thousands of players diving into the exciting new title. The game officially releases on Feb. 11, but players are already enjoying it with early access.

One common issue players might encounter is having too many items in their inventory, preventing them from carrying other valuable things they find on their adventures. Some items are worth keeping and dropping them is something most players want to avoid.

The good news is accessing your personal storage in Lost Ark is simple. All you need to do is find a Storage Keeper, which is an NPC with a large backpack. They’re marked by a chest icon on the in-game map, so keep an eye out while exploring the world. Talk to these characters to access your personal storage, which has 180 slots by default. You can expand this size by purchasing additional rows, although the base amount should be good for new players.

If you have a Crystalline Aura active, you can also access your personal storage through your pet. All you need to do is open the pet functions, which grants the same access as talking to a Storage Keeper. The only downside is that you need to have a Crystalline Aura active, which is a premium item.

Make sure to use your personal storage before setting out on an adventure to avoid having a clogged inventory.