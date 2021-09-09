How much experience do you need to level your character in New World?

It takes a lot more experience the higher level you get.

Amazon’s MMO New World has a plethora of ways for players to gain experience and level their characters to the game’s maximum level of 60.

But you’ll notice that the closer you get to 60, the longer it will take you to achieve each new level.

Much like World of Warcraft, the experience gain requirements are highest at the back end of your grind to the game’s max level. And it won’t be until you hit level 46 that you’ll have about half the experience you’ll need to reach 60.

Every time you reach a new level, your character will be rewarded with a number of attribute points that will vary depending on what level you’ve hit. Here are the attribute points you get for each level:

  • Level two to 13: Two
  • Level 14 to 40: Three
  • Level 41 to 55: Four
  • Level 56 to 60: Five

Experience per character level

LevelXPTotal XP
2150150
3330480
46001,080
58901,970
61,1003,070
71,3104,380
81,8106,190
92,3208,510
102,77011,280
112,34013,620
124,12017,740
135,20022,940
145,29028,230
156,28034,510
167,43041,940
178,96050,900
1810,50061,400
1912,13073,530
2013,86087,390
2115,630103,020
2217,670120,690
2319,790140,480
2422,500162,980
2525,160188,140
2627,350215,490
2729,930245,420
2832,450277,870
2934,170312,040
3035,760347,800
3137,320385,120
3239,000424,120
3340,610464,730
3442,200506,930
3543,720550,650
3645,200595,850
3746,780642,630
3848,300690,930
3949,770740,700
4051,160791,860
4152,500844,360
4253,930898,290
4356,400954,690
4459,4201,014,110
4562,5001,076,610
4666,0501,142,660
4769,8501,212,510
4872,4301,284,940
4974,9801,359,920
5077,5401,437,460
5180,0501,517,510
5282,7601,600,270
5385,4101,685,680
5488,0701,773,750
5590,7001,864,450
5692,3801,956,830
5794,8602,051,690
5897,2802,148,970
5999,6302,248,600
60101,8902,350,490
