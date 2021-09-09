How much experience do you need to level your character in New World?

It takes a lot more experience the higher level you get.

Amazon’s MMO New World has a plethora of ways for players to gain experience and level their characters to the game’s maximum level of 60.

But you’ll notice that the closer you get to 60, the longer it will take you to achieve each new level.

Much like World of Warcraft, the experience gain requirements are highest at the back end of your grind to the game’s max level. And it won’t be until you hit level 46 that you’ll have about half the experience you’ll need to reach 60.

Every time you reach a new level, your character will be rewarded with a number of attribute points that will vary depending on what level you’ve hit. Here are the attribute points you get for each level:

Level two to 13: Two

Level 14 to 40: Three

Level 41 to 55: Four

Level 56 to 60: Five

Experience per character level