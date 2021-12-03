It doesn't look to be anything out of the ordinary.

One of the largest MMO games of today Final Fantasy XIV has just received its fourth expansion the highly-anticipated Endwalker DLC. This release will be available shortly for those who have pre-ordered the game before it sees a complete release on Dec. 7.

If you’re new to Final Fantasy XIV or a longtime player ready for this massive drop of new content, you’ll want to be ready to go. One part of this is making sure you have the right amount of free space on your PC to download the game.

If you’ve already got Final Fantasy XIV installed, you’ll only need to download the new expansion or you’ve got quite a bit to install. Here is everything you need to know.

How big is Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker download size?

Image via Square Enix

Players who have already downloaded Endwalker claim that the patch came in multiple parts with the first being around 10GB and the second slightly over 6GB.

According to Steam’s listing of Final Fantasy XIV plus Endwalker is listed as requiring 80GB of space and previous expansion Shadowbringers only takes up 60 GB, leading us to believe Endwalker will require around a 20 GB download in total.

As you may have expected, if you’ve already got a version of Final Fantasy XIV downloaded to your PC, your download of Endwalker will be substantially smaller. If you’ve not previously purchased access to Final Fantasy XIV, you’re going to need to download the complete game, which will be around 80 GB before you can hop in on the action.