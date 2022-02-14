Lost Ark‘s western release has finally arrived, and many people are scrambling to find out which class will be the best choice for their respective characters as they traverse the beautiful and expansive world of Arkasia. The game provides multiple choices and varying styles to pick from, but there are classes that will be more effective in a PvE setting alongside some teammates.

This tier list was built based on their effectiveness in their own role, while also providing a ton of utility whenever they’re heading into battle as a solo player or in a group of friends. Again, most players should try out each class to see which one matches their own unique playstyle, but for those looking to find a baseline for expectations, this list can help set you on your way.

Here is Dot Esports’ class tier list for PvE:

S – Gunlancer, Bard, Gunslinger

A – Paladin, Berserker, Artillerist, Sorceress

B – Shadow Hunter, Striker, Death Blade, Wardancer, Sharpshooter

C – Deadeye, Soulfist, Scrapper

The Bard, Gunlancer, and Gunslinger sit at the top of the tier list for a few good reasons. The Bard, for example, provides an unparalleled amount of healing and buffs that make them essential to any party as they make their way through their battles. In both PvE and PvP, Bards are the most looked-after class since they are one of the biggest reasons why a group will fail or succeed.

The Gunlancer is a top-tier class to pick for those who like to stand in the front lines and soak a ton of pressure for their teammates. This class boasts a massive HP pool with great defensive stats and has a really useful interrupt that can save a fight by temporarily cutting off enemies from using any abilities. He can also shield allies, provide buffs, and be the perfect damage sponge that a party needs while still dealing a decent amount of damage.

Finally, the Gunslinger is the premier choice for those looking to deal a ton of damage rapidly. With three weapons at her disposal, players will be able to dish out different types of attacks in different circumstances—you’ve got close-range problems solved with her shotgun, long-range engagements with her sniper rifle, and the ever-trusty pistols to deal with multiple targets. She’s a bit squishier than other classes, but her damage and relatively high mobility should be able to get any player out of a sticky situation.

The other classes provide plenty of upsides for any group, but these three classes can fit into almost any team composition. Even still, the other options can be really fun to use, whether you want the destructive burst AoE of the Sorceress, the Berserker’s reliable damage and relatively safer learning curve, or the Paladin’s hybrid damage-support capabilities.

If you still aren’t sure which class you want to play, you can hop into the game and try out the various classes and advanced classes in the Class Tester when you first jump into gameplay.