Here are all the servers in the New World open beta

It’s almost time to enter the world of Aeternum once more as New World begins its open beta testing later today.

Amazon’s entry into the MMO genre may have suffered multiple delays for its release, but things seem to be trending towards an inevitable launch date of Sept. 28, and this open beta test will be telling for how realistic this goal is.

The closed beta test held in July was a huge success for bringing new players to the game and piquing fan interest. It, however, also pointed out some series flaws present in that version of the game, with many stemming from the server stability.

The open beta test is the ultimate way for Amazon to ensure their servers are stable for all players in New World, and now we know just how many servers will be live during this weekend’s limited play window.

New World open beta server list

There will be 68 servers in total live during the open beta weekend. This list will likely change with more servers added for the game’s release.

Central EU

Asgard

Abaton

Hellheim

Harmonia

Fae

Albraca

Elysium

Annwyn

Hyperborea

Antillia

Styx

Amenti

Romancia

Inferni

Muspelheim

Runeberg

Bifrost

Niflheim

Nav

Bengodi

Jor

Midgard

Lyonesse

Jotunheim

NA West

Camelot

Kshira Sagara

Celadon

El Dorado

Dis

Mag Mell

Laputa

Lilliput

NA East

Themiscyra

Valhalla

Adlivun

Minda

Calnogor

Dominora

Eden

Sitara

Silha

Scheria

Oceana

Ruach

Heliopolis

Royllo

Pleroma

Vingolf

Orun

Orofena

Olympus

South America

Albur

Eugea

Apsu

Atlantis

Irkalla

Tamag

Modun

Aratta

Naraka

Dunnu

Australia