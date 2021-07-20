Here are all the servers in the New World closed beta

The closed beta testing period for Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO, New World, has launched. Over the course of the next two weeks, players will have the opportunity to jump into Aeternum.
And since anyone who pre-orders New World automatically receives an invite to the closed beta, Amazon is expecting a large influx of players to be playing this early version of the game over the next two weeks. As a result, Amazon Games has dedicated a metric ton of servers for players to experience the game on, ensuring low queue times and optimized ping.
Across the world, there are a total of 67 servers to play the New World closed beta on. There are five regions that support the closed beta for New World: NA East, NA West, EU Central, South America, and Australia.
Here’s a composite list of all of the servers available to play on during the New World closed beta.
NA East
- Xanadu
- Penglai
- Maski
- Eridu
- Niraya
- Olympus
- Yama
- Themiscrya
- Muspelheim
- Sanjiva
- Atlantis
- Suddene
- Finias
- Baltia
- Sanghata
- Thule
NA West
- Pangaia
- Kur
- Barzakh
- Ekera
- Maharova
- El Dorado
- Pleroma
- Murias
- Burotu
- Iketho
- Arali
- Aukumea
- Hyperborea
- Ocadalon
EU Central
- Annwyn
- Biringan
- Kasanaan
- Laestrygon
- Manasic
- Fae
- Ife
- Nav
- Yomi
- Kamma
- Inferni
- Hades
- Naraka
- Irkalla
- Duzakh
- Lemuria
- Cibola
- Kvenland
- Kitezh
- Lyonesse
- Zerzura
- Kamaloka
- Tirach
- Peta
- Aseira
- Arupa
- Asgard
South America
- Adiri
- Shangri-La
- Qaessa
- Tamag
- Mu
- Niraya
- Vaikuntha
Australia
- Samavasarana
- Tuma
- Ephelyn