Here are all the servers in the New World closed beta

With 67 servers across the world, Amazon Games are expecting a huge turnout for the New World closed beta.

The closed beta testing period for Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO, New World, has launched. Over the course of the next two weeks, players will have the opportunity to jump into Aeternum.

And since anyone who pre-orders New World automatically receives an invite to the closed beta, Amazon is expecting a large influx of players to be playing this early version of the game over the next two weeks. As a result, Amazon Games has dedicated a metric ton of servers for players to experience the game on, ensuring low queue times and optimized ping.

Across the world, there are a total of 67 servers to play the New World closed beta on. There are five regions that support the closed beta for New World: NA East, NA West, EU Central, South America, and Australia.

Here’s a composite list of all of the servers available to play on during the New World closed beta.

NA East

Xanadu

Penglai

Maski

Eridu

Niraya

Olympus

Yama

Themiscrya

Muspelheim

Sanjiva

Atlantis

Suddene

Finias

Baltia

Sanghata

Thule

NA West

Pangaia

Kur

Barzakh

Ekera

Maharova

El Dorado

Pleroma

Murias

Burotu

Iketho

Arali

Aukumea

Hyperborea

Ocadalon

Image via Amazon Games

EU Central

Annwyn

Biringan

Kasanaan

Laestrygon

Manasic

Fae

Ife

Nav

Yomi

Kamma

Inferni

Hades

Naraka

Irkalla

Duzakh

Lemuria

Cibola

Kvenland

Kitezh

Lyonesse

Zerzura

Kamaloka

Tirach

Peta

Aseira

Arupa

Asgard

Image via Amazon Games

South America

Adiri

Shangri-La

Qaessa

Tamag

Mu

Niraya

Vaikuntha

Australia