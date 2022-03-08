Fishing in Lost Ark: How to find a pole, catch fish, and use skills

With frequent demon invasions and limitless forests filled with monsters to clear, sometimes your Lost Ark character just needs a little break. When you need a break from the MMO’s combat grind, there’s no better solution than picking up a pole and heading to the fishing hole.

Fishing can yield fish, pearls, and other desirable materials under the surface. However, you’ll have to progress a bit far into the story and also know where to look.

How to get a pole and unlock fishing in Lost Ark

Players can start their fishing exploits after reaching Lakebar Village, which they can do after a few hours playing through the campaign. In Lakebar, you’ll learn all about the other trade skills before talking to Celine by the pond.

Image via Smilegate

Celine will send you to the town merchant Nickel, from whom you buy your first fishing pole. He’ll send you to the docks to fish for the first time. Click B to switch to the trade skill bar quickslot, then hit E while facing Lost Ark’s fish-filled waters to cast your line. Hit E again when it is fully submerged to catch your fish.

Where can I fish in Lost Ark?

Unfortunately, you can’t just fish anywhere in Lost Ark–you have to do so at fishing spots. These spots are surprisingly sparse; even a pier looking over water that’s filled with fish, next to a fisherman who’s caught a ton of fish, just a short walk from the fishing village somehow isn’t a fishing spot.

Image via Smilegate

You can look at your map’s trade skill key at the top, and it will show you what trade skills you can use in the specific area. A fishhook symbol indicates the presence of fishing spots.

Here are some areas with fishing spots:

Wavestrand Port

Lakebar

Fishing skills

Catching fish will increase your skill level. At certain levels, you will unlock new abilities and perks.