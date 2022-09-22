Final Fantasy XIV’s next Live Letter and 14-hour stream will reflect on Patch 6.2 and look ahead to 6.25

Final Fantasy XIV had a major update recently with Patch 6.2, which gave players Island Sanctuaries, more Main Scenario Quests, and new Savage raids. And now, the next Live Letter will take place on Oct. 7 or Oct. 8 depending on where you live.

The Letter from the Producer Live Part LXXIII will take place during the eighth 14-hour stream that will happen concurrently. The 14-hour stream begins at 10pm CT and the Live Letter will take place after the introduction at 11:30pm CT.

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio Murouchi will present during most of the broadcasts, according to the Live Letter announcement, and story designers Daichi Hiroi, Natsuko Ishikawa, and Banri Oda will join them to reflect on Patch 6.2 and take a look at what fans can look forward to in Patch 6.25.

What is coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.25?

Fans are expecting a few things from the next patch, but most importantly are looking for the date. Typically, there is no Live Letter for an in-between patch like this. Usually, there will be two Live Letters for bigger patches. For example, Patch 6.3 will get two Live Letters a few weeks apart, and the patch will drop approximately 11 days after the second Live Letter.

Because a Live Letter for a smaller patch like this isn’t common, it’s hard to predict when the patch will go live. But fans are expecting it to launch before the end of October. It will include Variant and Criterion Dungeons, new Tribal quests, and Manderville Weapons, which will be the level 90 Relic Weapons.

There will also be a 14-hour stream that will have some fun games and discussions between various members of the game’s production. A full schedule of the Live Letter and the 14-hour stream can be found on the Lodestone page for it.