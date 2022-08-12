Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary Live Letter preview shows new in-depth details

Island Sanctuaries are coming to Final Fantasy XIV in the 6.2 patch on Aug. 23, and the FFXIV developers gave fans a deep look into what they can do on their own little slice of paradise.

Previously, there was some idea of what players would be able to do on the island, but now fans have a detailed look at what kind of things they can expect to do on it. Producer Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida took players through the island, showing off exactly how the UI worked, each of the starting areas, and a look at just how big the island is.

a quick preview of your island (it's big) pic.twitter.com/vEgAzT9tIX — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) August 12, 2022

There was a lot of information revealed in the Live Letter, including what the base looks like, exactly what progression looks like in the beginning of the island’s development, what capturing mobs looks like, and more.

The biggest impression the Live Letter left fans with is that the island resembles Animal Crossing in the way it’s built up and how expansive it is. There’s mob hunting, crop farming, collecting, crafting, and minions roaming around.

Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries will have a separate UI and currency

The UI is where players will find all of the things they need on their islands. Some of them will be locked when the player arrives on the island, but they should mostly be unlocked by the time the tutorial is over. The tutorial takes about two and a half hours to complete, according to Yoshi-P.

Screengrab via Square Enix

Players will need to utilize the button in the top left corner of the island’s UI to change to other actions, including gathering, planting, and watering, among others. Players should get used to using that button to do different actions throughout the island.

There are two currencies for the islands, and each of them will unlock some goodies that can transfer into the main part of the game. There are two outfits to unlock, some decorative items, and more.

Each area of Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries need to be unlocked

The Island Sanctuary will be completely barren when players show up. A guide will help players navigate the island and start development on it. Although the developers didn’t let on to the story of how players get to the island, they did say they would be brought there “by someone” and there will be an NPC to guide your way when you arrive on the beach.

Players can only gather with their hands at the beginning, and they’ll need to make tools to gather more things. Crafting doesn’t tie to crafter levels from the main part of the game, so players will be able to do everything they need to do without having to level up all of their crafters.

There is an area for a base, crops, animal collection, and more within the island. Every area must be built up by the player, which includes crafting the tools needed to build it, and gathering all the materials needed to build the tools and the structures themselves. At one of the stages of development, players will be able to release their minions and let them roam around the island.

Tons of activities, but not a replacement for player housing

One of the best features about FFXIV‘s Island Sanctuaries is players can queue up for content while they are on the island. Players will be able to cultivate their islands while they wait in long queues, or at least have a relaxing view from the top of their islands instead of running around aimlessly in Limsa Lominsa.

Although some of the activities on the island will be time-gated, such as planting crops and building structures, many of the things players can do are not limited by time, such as gathering materials, capturing mobs, and selling crafted items.

Screengrab via Square Enix

The only hang up with Island Sanctuaries is that it’s not a replacement for player housing. Those who have been unsuccessful in the housing lottery are quite frustrated with how outdoor furnishings cannot be used on the island. Indoor decorations can be placed in FC housing or in apartments, which are easier to come by, but outdoor decorations can only be placed outside of player houses. Developers have repeatedly said the island isn’t meant as a replacement for player housing and clarified that outdoor decorations are not able to be placed on the island.

Originally, developers stated that Island Sanctuaries wasn’t supposed to release until 6.25. In the first Live Letter for patch 6.2, they said it would be coming with the Variant and Criterion Dungeons, which were expected to release with the 6.25 patch. It’s unclear whether this was a slip-up by developers or if Island Sanctuaries were ready sooner than expected.

Either way, fans will now be able to enjoy their own island paradise on Aug. 23 when patch 6.2 goes live. Players can tune in with Yoshi-P and crew on the FFXIV Twitch channel during the maintenance on Aug. 22 to go over the patch notes.