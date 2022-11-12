Final Fantasy XIV Twitch DJ to release new song on prestigious label—and he’s celebrating with a Data Center tour

For many Final Fantasy XIV fans, the game is about becoming the Warrior of Light and saving Eorzea from evil. But for GT “SWAGEsound” Sills, the next few months will be filled with venues, parties, dancing, and music when he begins the Psycho World Tour on Nov. 12.

The era of metaverse-like parties is starting to come to an end as in-person events return, but for SWAGE, the online party is just starting. His song, “Osaka Psycho,” is coming out on Dec. 20 and he’s celebrating the release with Eorzea’s first-ever world tour.

“The first-ever entirely virtual world tour taking place entirely within Final Fantasy XIV throughout the localized Data Denters in North America, EU, Japan, and Australia is centered around the release of SWAGE’s hit single “Osaka Psycho,” which is set to release on December 20, 2022, on Steve Aoki’s label Dim Mak Records,” SWAGE told Dot Esports.

Typically, FFXIV DJs stick to their region’s Data Center, mostly due to the time differences from around the world and because it requires them to make a character there. Characters either require a story and level skip, which can be quite pricey, or time in the game to get that character to the point where it can visit all of the residential areas.

Those who are active in FFXIV’s nightlife scene will recognize some of the DJs coming to the tour, including djayYAMS, Aleycatte, Razrwirez, Seawalker, Aemilia Satella, XOVR, and including some special live appearances from special guest IRL DJs.

The Psycho World Tour begins Nov. 12 at 2am CT with a kickoff block party held on the Primal server. Those wishing to attend can head to Famfrit, Mist, Ward 18, Plot 30 to get the party started. The tour ends in late December, but will likely be extended into January.