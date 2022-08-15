Final Fantasy XIV to host week-long farm stream ahead of Island Sanctuary update

Before fans can dive into the digital world of farming, capturing mobs, building up their bases, and letting their minions roam free, Final Fantasy XIV developers have teamed up with a farm in London to watch some cute animals in real life before they start their digital farming journey.

From today until Aug. 19, the Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel will feature some cuddly animals from a farm in London. The farm will show pigs, goats, chickens, and more. There will also be feedings scheduled that fans can watch from 3:15am to 3:30am CT, and 10am to 10:15am CT, along with other daily activities that will take place in between those times.

“Mogchute Farm” is really called Mudchute Farm, which is a registered charity that has a care for the environment as its mission. The farm is located in the middle of the Isle of Dogs, which is a peninsula east of the city of London.

Throughout the week, fans will be able to watch the animals and will even be able to see some cut-outs of in-game animals such as the Shiba and Fox minions from the game. Viewers can even vote for what animals will be fed on the stream during the event. Surprises are also advertised for the event, although there was no explanation of what fans can expect in that regard.

This stream is a precursor to Island Sanctuaries, which is a new area in Final Fantasy XIV coming with Patch 6.2 on Aug. 23. Players can cultivate their own islands, capture mobs, plant crops, and more.

Fans looking to relax with the animals in Mogchute Farm can tune into Final Fantasy XIV‘s Twitch channel, where they can watch animals frolic, enjoy food, and more.