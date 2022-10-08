Final Fantasy 14 reaches new milestone of 27 million registered users

During the latest 14-hour Final Fantasy XIV stream, developer Square Enix said that the game hit a new milestone of 27 million registered users and is close to passing the 28 million mark as well.

Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda jokingly said the last time he appeared on a Final Fantasy XIV stream that he challenged the team to hit the 30 million mark. But the devs are sure they will hit it within the next year, especially since 2023 will mark the 10-year anniversary of A Realm Reborn, the first campaign in the slew of stories in Final Fantasy 14.

Screengrab via Square Enix

In the first few minutes of the 14-hour stream, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida brought out a small gold disco ball with a string hanging from it and had Matsuda pull it, revealing the 27 million player mark.

Yoshida also said that they were close to passing the 28 million user mark. The number comes almost a year after the latest expansion Endwalker was released last December and caused excessive congestion for players trying to log into the game. It was so in demand that the developers ended up halting the sale of new copies of the game, as well as denying entry to those who didn’t have an active subscription.

Next year will likely have a lot of goodies in store for Final Fantasy XIV fans, especially since it is the 10-year anniversary of A Realm Reborn. Players are hoping that an announcement will be made soon about the next Fan Fest since 2023 is the next year to host such an event.