Everything you need to know about Guilds in Lost Ark: How to leave, benefits, and more

It’s more than possible to enjoy MMOs on your own, but they’re much better when you mix with a crowd of like-minded individuals. Like in most games of this genre, Lost Ark has a guild system that allows players to come together and work for a greater purpose.

Being a part of a guild can allow players to speed up their in-game progress while introducing them to even more content to go through. When you become a guild member, you may have new responsibilities in your hand since almost all guilds will strive to improve over time.

Here’s everything that you need to know about guilds in Lost Ark.

How to leave a guild

Players looking to leave a guild in Lost Ark can simply open the chatbox and type /guildleave. Press send after typing the command and a query box will pop up asking whether you’re sure you want to leave your guild.

After leaving a guild, there will be a cooldown period. During this time, players won’t be able to join a new guild.

How to create a guild

The guild system unlocks when players reach the first town in the game. If you’re looking to start your own guild, you’ll need to have 2,000 silver.

Press Alt+U to bring up the guild tab and choose Community The Community button can be found on the bottom right corner of the guild tab

Select Guild from the pop-up menu to bring up the guild screen

When you first open the guild screen, you’ll be able to see all the guilds that are actively looking for new members

To create a guild, look for the Create Guild button, located toward the top of the panel

Upon clicking on the Create button, you’ll be able to customize your guild from its name to flag

Screengrab via Amazon Games Screengrab via Amazon Games

How to manage a guild

Not everyone can find the best guild name or choose the greatest insignia while creating their first guild in Lost Ark. If you happen to change your mind down the line, you can make changes to your guild details through the Manage section.

Open up your guild panel by pressing Alt+U

Navigate to your guild’s home screen

Look for an icon with two arrows pointing toward the right, which will be located around the top right corner of the guild panel

Press the icon with two arrows to start managing your guild

Is there a player limit in guilds?

Each starting guild in Lost Ark can only welcome 30 players at a time. If you’re looking to invite more players to your guild, you’ll need to start working toward increasing your guild’s level, which can be done via completing challenges.

How to level up a guild

Just like regular characters, guilds also level up in Lost Ark. To level up a guild in Lost Ark, all players will need to work toward completing guild tasks, which will be the primary source of XP for the guilds.

Guild masters can set up weekly guild tasks, and members can help to complete them Tasks can range from fishing to combat, and guild masters should focus on picking the best quests for their guild members’ play style

Participate in Guild-vs.-Guild (GvG) and Guild-vs.-Environment (GvE) content Guilds compete against each other in GvG and GvE content, and the best performing guilds get rankings based on their performance. High ranking guilds in world events become eligible of claiming rewards ranging from XP to Bloodstones



What are the benefits of leveling up a guild?

When guilds level up, they’ll be able to invite more players to join their ranks while unlocking various rewards.

Guild levels also unlock new guild research tasks Research tasks unlock more benefits for the guild members like the Guild Shop and many other power-ups in the form of skills, better rewards in the shop, and more quests Players can use the Guild Shop to purchase the materials they need in exchange for Bloodstones, which they can earn by contributing to the guild



How to earn Bloodstones

Help complete the weekly challenges

Participate in guild events

Contribute to the guild

Alternatively, guild masters can also distribute some of the guild’s Bloodstone resources to its members. Guild masters will be able to choose what percentage of the supply they’d like to share with the guild members.

What are the benefits of joining a guild?

Though you can continue to enjoy Lost Ark as a solo player, joining a guild will allow you to dive deeper into the content that the game has to offer.

Joining a guild will allow players to have access to a unique shop, guild quests, research tasks, and skills. You’ll also be able to participate in various new content in the form of GvG and GvE, which can’t be experienced as solo players without a guild.

Guilds will also have access to guild skills that can only be used while participating in GvG and GvE content. These skills unlock as guilds start leveling up and help guilds become more powerful during encounters.