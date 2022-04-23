EVE Online’s subscription and in-game currency will receive a price increase

EVE Online, the free MMORPG sci-fi space strategy game from CCP Games, is about to see a price tweak. Both the Omega subscription rates and the prices of the PLEXs will increase starting from May 17, according to the official website.

The monthly subscription will increase from $14.99 to $19.99 with discounts for longer subscriptions. It gives access to all ships in EVE Online, unlimited skill training at double speed, and other bonuses. PLEX, on the other hand, will rise in price by an average of 10 to 15 percent, depending on the quantity all the way up to $649.99 for 20,000 PLEX.

According to CCP, these adjustments “reflect global trends impacting general production costs and accounts for years of inflation” and are necessary “to continue investing in EVE Online’s evolution and growth, and to realize our mission of EVE Forever.”

It is the first time CCP Games has raised prices on EVE Online since 2004. And despite the promises “to bringing you the absolute best version of EVE, and a compelling future for New Eden,” CCP does not includes what players can expect about future content additions to the game. It also mentions the Fanfest, the first in-person EVE convention to take place since the EVE Invasion World Tour in 2019, in just a few weeks, which could bring some news about content coming to EVE.

Here are the prices as they will be starting May 17.

OMEGA

One-month subscription: $19.99

Two-month subscription: $35.98

Three-month subscription: $47.98

Six-month subscription: $86.95

12-month subscription: $149.90

24-month subscription: $270.99

PLEX

50 PLEX: $2.49

100 PLEX: $4.99

250 PLEX: $12.49

500 PLEX: $24.99

1,000 PLEX: $44.99

1,500 PLEX: $64.99

3,000 PLEX: $124.99

6,000 PLEX: $239.99

12,000 PLEX: $419.99

20,000 PLEX: $649.99

Players can download and play Eve Online for free on Steam.