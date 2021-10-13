Endwalker’s Old Sharlayan will reportedly be the biggest city of Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV‘s upcoming expansion Endwalker is just around the corner, and players can expect a lot of new content and changes to be introduced with it. Among them, they’ll be able to explore a new area: Old Sharlayan.

The city, home of the Students of Baldesion, will be one of the central cities. And according to the content creator ZeplaHQ, it will be the biggest city ever released into the game.

During the latest media event that took place at the end of September, numerous media outlets and content creators were able to explore some new areas and content of Endwalker. During this event, they could run around Old Sharlayan, walk near their inhabitants and listen to the background music at various hours of the day and night.

Despite being immense, the city won’t allow riding mounts so traveling between Aetheryte might take a while, according to the YouTuber.

She also displayed various areas of the city that the fans could only get a glimpse of before. The video footage displays what seems to be the headquarters of the Students of Baldesion, an order of scholars that includes G’raha Tia and Krile that will help the protagonists in Endwalker. It features giant libraries, conference rooms, and wide plazas, all built on two levels.

Its architecture is reminiscent of Idyllshire because its inhabitants built the city and buildings in the Dravanian hinterlands before they vacated the area. The YouTuber MTQ Capture posted video footage of a walkthrough in the city to discover its atmosphere and background music.

It reveals chill music and greenlands around the houses, many long corridors with stone pillars, a peaceful neighborhood, and many other areas. Overall, it looks like a city where the players will like to wander and take their time instead of running around to rush the quests.

Screengrab via MTQcapture

The city will also be accessible by sailing from Limsa Lominsa, which should reassure the players who fear spending too much gil on teleportations in Endwalker after their cost increase.

Although the media event attendees were able to discover much of the upcoming content with the next expansion, the developer made sure of hiding anything lore-related such as small talk between NPC and certainly removed key areas in the city.

The players will be able to explore it themselves when Endwalker will release on Nov. 23, or on Nov.19 if they preordered the expansion.