Can you change your character name in New World?

There’s a lot that goes into naming your character in an MMO, and with a global name system, picking the perfect name for your toon in New World is exceptionally difficult.

While many players quickly rushed to the game as soon as it became available to reserve their first options, those players that weren’t lucky enough to get in early were stuck trying to pick between lesser options.

As of right now, whatever name you have selected for your character is final. There is currently no option for renaming characters in the game. If you would like to have a new character name, you will need to delete your character and start over.

Due to the game’s global name system, popularly used character names were taken quickly today. While New World allows players to include things like spaces in names, Amazon made it so that only one person in the world can have any given unique character name across all of the games servers.

So if you’re struggling to find a reasonable name that isn’t taken, you’re not alone. But make sure that you’re happy with whatever you ultimately find because as of now, there is no way to change that.

That being said, there is a reasonable chance that down the road, Amazon will implement microtransactions for the game. One of those would likely be name changes, especially if New World moves from having a global name system.