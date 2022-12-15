What are Blue Protocol’s minimum and recommended PC system requirements?

If you plan to play Blue Protocol, Bandai Namco’s latest free-to-play Genshin-like offering, on PC, then you need to make sure your computer has the right kit to be able to run it.

While the minimum specifications for the game aren’t anything drastic, players looking to take full advantage of the game’s capabilities and graphics to have a better experience may need to fork out a lot of cash to upgrade their desktop systems before the game releases sometime in 2023.

Of course, it helps to go beyond what is recommended and have the most up-to-date build you can, so long as you can find and afford the parts. But if you are just looking to make sure your PC will be able to play the game at all, here is what you will need to have to get the game to work on your computer.

Blue Protocol minimum PC specifications

OS – Windows 10（64-bit）

CPU – Intel Core_i3-4340

Memory – 8GB RAM

Graphics Card – NVIDIA Geforce GTX660（2GB）/ AMD Radeon R7 370（2GB）

HDD/SSD capacity – HDD 40GB

Display monitor resolution – 1280 x 720

DirectX – DirectX 11 or 12

Blue Protocol recommended PC specifications