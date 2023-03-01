Blue Protocol boasts impressive character customization in benchmark tool that just released

The Blue Protocol devs released their benchmark software today which comes with an incredible character customization tool.

The character customization is as in-depth as it can get with a fantasy MMORPG. Not only that, the customization the devs are releasing with the benchmark is also the exact one that will be included in the game.

You can also save the character as a preset so you won’t have to remake your character again when the network tests arrive or the game officially releases. The characters you created will also appear in the cutscenes that are in the benchmark to see if your machine can run the game.

Blue Protocol is set to have its next network test in early to mid-March 2023. There will be another live stream that will talk about the network test further as well as some general instructions for the testers.

The bugs that were also found are now on schedule for the fix as per a Blue Protocol Database report. Contained in the same report are English translations of the vital moments of the recent stream that happened on Feb. 28, 2023.

The benchmark is available for download on the Blue Protocol website. You need to allocate around 3.5GB for the software.

Blue Protocol is an action MMORPG game developed by Bandai Namco. The devs plan to release the game this year if there are no hiccups in development. The English site says there’s a planned release for the west in the latter part of 2023 while the Japanese version of the game also has no exact release date yet.