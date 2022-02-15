Best Gunslinger Builds in Lost Ark

The Gunner is among the classes of Lost Ark that offer the most specializations, which can be confusing at first. The Gunslinger is the advanced class that uses several weapons, depending on the situation. They can decimate enemies from afar and at a close distance.

The Gunslinger isn’t the most popular class, but it’s fun to play and it’s strong in combat. They have to be careful about their positioning at all times since they’re more squishy than melee DPS classes.

When mastered, however, they pack a punch. The build you can go for will heavily focus on DPS and crits, so you can adapt your engraving for those stats. Here are the best builds for the Gunslinger in Lost Ark.

Best Gunslinger Builds

PvE Build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Bullet Rain 10/10 Vital Point Shot Rapid Fire Quick Preparation Dexterous Shot 4/10 Weakness Exposure – – Dual Buckshot 10/10 In a Tight Spot Enhanced Fire Final Strike Equilibrium 10/10 Weakness Exposure Enemy Raid Vital Point Shot Focused Shot 10/10 Quick Aim Double Tap Final Strike Last Request 4/10 Quick Preparation – – Peacekeeper 4/10 Excellent Mobility Note Brand Shining Protection Perfect Shot 10/10 Stable Stance Kill Confirmation Enhanced Shot

PvP Build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Spiraling Chaser 4/10 Exposed Vital – – AT02 Grenade 7/10 Throwing Range Frost Grenade – Trial Lunge 7/10 Outstanding Mobility Steady Posture – Pulverize 10/10 Quick Movement Evade Super Armor Deathfire 10/10 Steady Posture Fireworks Invade & Conquer The Last Supper 10/10 Quick Preparation Execution Rapid Shot Dead Zone 4/10 Shooting Range – – Great Disaster 10/10 Steady Posture Survival of the Finest Hexashot

Those builds aren’t meant to be strictly followed. Lost Ark offers a lot of flexibility in terms of build, due to the skills levels and effects that can be changed whenever you want.

It’ll be best, for example, to boost skills you will be using more because you naturally like their effects of playstyle. If you can’t get used to some skills that are up to level 10, you can switch. The same can be said of the effects. Overall, the most important thing to be aware of is to be consistent in the aspect you want to boost on your character.