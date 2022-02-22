Best Berserker Builds in Lost Ark

There are many classes to choose from in Lost Ark, and all of them have distinct playstyles. There’s a class for everything, and the tanks are in for a treat with the Warrior class.
The Warrior class is the tank of the game. It has three advanced classes to choose from, and they are all very different. While the Paladin is officially a support class, the Gunlancer is more focused on pure tanking, and the Berserker is the most aggressive of those classes. It can decimate the enemies with its skills while tanking heavy damage for its allies.
Here are the best builds for the Berserker in Lost Ark.
Best Berserker Builds
Raiding build
|Skill
|Skill Level
|Tripod I
|Tripod II
|Tripod III
|Finish Strike
|10/10
|Tenacity
|Weak Point Detection
|Lights Out
|Shoulder Charge
|4/10
|Excellent Mobility
|–
|–
|Tempest Slash
|10/10
|Focus
|Weak Point Detection
|Lights Out
|Hell Blade
|10/10
|Leap
|Melt
|Earth Flip
|Chain Sword
|4/10
|Nimble Movement
|–
|–
|Wind Blade
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Focus
|Windswift
|Strike Wave
|10/10
|Wave
|Limit Break
|Earth Flip
|Red Dust
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Vital Point Hit
|Red Wave
You’ll take the Weak Point Detection in the raid build to counter the bosses you’ll fight in raids. Otherwise, this build favors critical hits and Awakening cooldown reduction.
For Guardian Raids, keep in mind that Chain Sword is your only counter-attack ability, so it’ll be crucial to keep it in your rotation to hit the boss whenever it turns blue.
AoE build (Chaos Dungeons, leveling)
|Skill
|Skill Level
|Tripod I
|Tripod II
|Tripod III
|Finish Strike
|10/10
|Tenacity
|Weak Point Detection
|Lights Out
|Shoulder Charge
|4/10
|Excellent Mobility
|–
|–
|Whirlwind
|10/10
|Sustain Enhancement
|Cracked Blade
|Vacuum Slash
|Tempest Slash
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Enhanced Strike
|Storm Slash
|Mountain Crash
|7/10
|Quick Prep
|Swift Attack Prep
|–
|Strike Wave
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Cerberus
|Blaze Wave
|Red Dust
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Vital Point Hit
|Red Wave
|Sword Storm
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Weak Point Detection
|Flame Storm
The switch for Whirlwind and Mountain Crash adds more AoE potential to crush your enemies by dozens. Otherwise, your main attacks won’t change much, and you’ll be able to jump around and smash your keyboard in Chaos Dungeons to get that sweet MVP title or to complete them by yourself in no time.
PvP build
|Skill
|Skill Level
|Tripod I
|Tripod II
|Tripod III
|Finish Strike
|10/10
|Tenacity
|Finishing Blow
|Lights Out
|Shoulder Charge
|7/10
|Excellent Mobility
|Chain Charge
|–
|Tempest Slash
|10/10
|Nimble Movement
|Enhanced Strike
|Driving Hit
|Mountain Clash
|10/10
|Enhance
|Numbling Effect
|Earth Impact
|Diving Slash
|7/10
|Excellent Mobility
|Swift Move
|–
|Wind Blade
|10/10
|Quick Prep
|Enhanced Strike
|Windswift
|Red Dust
|10/10
|Nimble Movement
|Blood Slash
|Red Wave
|Sword Storm
|10/10
|Nimble Movement
|Tenacity
|Earthquake Wave
Keep in mind that those builds are only suggestions. Since you can change your build whenever you want, don’t be afraid to adjust them according to your playstyle. Ultimately, you’ll be stronger with a build that suits you rather than what is globally considered as the most optimized build.