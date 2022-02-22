Best Berserker Builds in Lost Ark

It's the perfect tanking class for players who also want to decimate their enemies.

Image via Smilegate

There are many classes to choose from in Lost Ark, and all of them have distinct playstyles. There’s a class for everything, and the tanks are in for a treat with the Warrior class.

The Warrior class is the tank of the game. It has three advanced classes to choose from, and they are all very different. While the Paladin is officially a support class, the Gunlancer is more focused on pure tanking, and the Berserker is the most aggressive of those classes. It can decimate the enemies with its skills while tanking heavy damage for its allies.

Here are the best builds for the Berserker in Lost Ark.

Best Berserker Builds

Raiding build

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Finish Strike10/10TenacityWeak Point DetectionLights Out
Shoulder Charge4/10Excellent Mobility
Tempest Slash10/10FocusWeak Point DetectionLights Out
Hell Blade10/10LeapMeltEarth Flip
Chain Sword4/10Nimble Movement
Wind Blade10/10Quick PrepFocusWindswift
Strike Wave10/10WaveLimit BreakEarth Flip
Red Dust10/10Quick PrepVital Point HitRed Wave

You’ll take the Weak Point Detection in the raid build to counter the bosses you’ll fight in raids. Otherwise, this build favors critical hits and Awakening cooldown reduction.

For Guardian Raids, keep in mind that Chain Sword is your only counter-attack ability, so it’ll be crucial to keep it in your rotation to hit the boss whenever it turns blue.

AoE build (Chaos Dungeons, leveling)

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Finish Strike10/10TenacityWeak Point DetectionLights Out
Shoulder Charge4/10Excellent Mobility
Whirlwind10/10Sustain EnhancementCracked BladeVacuum Slash
Tempest Slash10/10Quick PrepEnhanced StrikeStorm Slash
Mountain Crash7/10Quick PrepSwift Attack Prep
Strike Wave10/10Quick PrepCerberusBlaze Wave
Red Dust10/10Quick PrepVital Point HitRed Wave
Sword Storm10/10Quick PrepWeak Point DetectionFlame Storm

The switch for Whirlwind and Mountain Crash adds more AoE potential to crush your enemies by dozens. Otherwise, your main attacks won’t change much, and you’ll be able to jump around and smash your keyboard in Chaos Dungeons to get that sweet MVP title or to complete them by yourself in no time.

PvP build

SkillSkill LevelTripod ITripod IITripod III
Finish Strike10/10TenacityFinishing BlowLights Out
Shoulder Charge7/10Excellent MobilityChain Charge
Tempest Slash10/10Nimble MovementEnhanced StrikeDriving Hit
Mountain Clash10/10EnhanceNumbling EffectEarth Impact
Diving Slash7/10Excellent MobilitySwift Move
Wind Blade10/10Quick PrepEnhanced StrikeWindswift
Red Dust10/10Nimble MovementBlood SlashRed Wave
Sword Storm10/10Nimble MovementTenacityEarthquake Wave

Keep in mind that those builds are only suggestions. Since you can change your build whenever you want, don’t be afraid to adjust them according to your playstyle. Ultimately, you’ll be stronger with a build that suits you rather than what is globally considered as the most optimized build.