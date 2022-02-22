Best Berserker Builds in Lost Ark

It's the perfect tanking class for players who also want to decimate their enemies.

There are many classes to choose from in Lost Ark, and all of them have distinct playstyles. There’s a class for everything, and the tanks are in for a treat with the Warrior class.

The Warrior class is the tank of the game. It has three advanced classes to choose from, and they are all very different. While the Paladin is officially a support class, the Gunlancer is more focused on pure tanking, and the Berserker is the most aggressive of those classes. It can decimate the enemies with its skills while tanking heavy damage for its allies.

Here are the best builds for the Berserker in Lost Ark.

Best Berserker Builds

Raiding build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Finish Strike 10/10 Tenacity Weak Point Detection Lights Out Shoulder Charge 4/10 Excellent Mobility – – Tempest Slash 10/10 Focus Weak Point Detection Lights Out Hell Blade 10/10 Leap Melt Earth Flip Chain Sword 4/10 Nimble Movement – – Wind Blade 10/10 Quick Prep Focus Windswift Strike Wave 10/10 Wave Limit Break Earth Flip Red Dust 10/10 Quick Prep Vital Point Hit Red Wave

You’ll take the Weak Point Detection in the raid build to counter the bosses you’ll fight in raids. Otherwise, this build favors critical hits and Awakening cooldown reduction.

For Guardian Raids, keep in mind that Chain Sword is your only counter-attack ability, so it’ll be crucial to keep it in your rotation to hit the boss whenever it turns blue.

AoE build (Chaos Dungeons, leveling)

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Finish Strike 10/10 Tenacity Weak Point Detection Lights Out Shoulder Charge 4/10 Excellent Mobility – – Whirlwind 10/10 Sustain Enhancement Cracked Blade Vacuum Slash Tempest Slash 10/10 Quick Prep Enhanced Strike Storm Slash Mountain Crash 7/10 Quick Prep Swift Attack Prep – Strike Wave 10/10 Quick Prep Cerberus Blaze Wave Red Dust 10/10 Quick Prep Vital Point Hit Red Wave Sword Storm 10/10 Quick Prep Weak Point Detection Flame Storm

The switch for Whirlwind and Mountain Crash adds more AoE potential to crush your enemies by dozens. Otherwise, your main attacks won’t change much, and you’ll be able to jump around and smash your keyboard in Chaos Dungeons to get that sweet MVP title or to complete them by yourself in no time.

PvP build

Skill Skill Level Tripod I Tripod II Tripod III Finish Strike 10/10 Tenacity Finishing Blow Lights Out Shoulder Charge 7/10 Excellent Mobility Chain Charge – Tempest Slash 10/10 Nimble Movement Enhanced Strike Driving Hit Mountain Clash 10/10 Enhance Numbling Effect Earth Impact Diving Slash 7/10 Excellent Mobility Swift Move – Wind Blade 10/10 Quick Prep Enhanced Strike Windswift Red Dust 10/10 Nimble Movement Blood Slash Red Wave Sword Storm 10/10 Nimble Movement Tenacity Earthquake Wave

Keep in mind that those builds are only suggestions. Since you can change your build whenever you want, don’t be afraid to adjust them according to your playstyle. Ultimately, you’ll be stronger with a build that suits you rather than what is globally considered as the most optimized build.