Asmongold and KingGothalion ‘return’ to New World for Twitch drop-filled speedrun tournament

A special speedrun tournament in New World featuring a handful of top streamers is coming to Twitch on Nov. 2 via the Return to Aeternum event.

From Nov. 2 to 18, four teams of streamers will start from scratch in their very own fresh start worlds and will race to complete challenges during the two-week period. The list of challenges isn’t publicly available yet, but the New World developers say that they will “range from PvE quests like boss kills to PvP tasks and more.”

Return to Aeternum is described as a “friendly competition.” The event will run until all teams reach level five; teams level up by completing the challenges. There’s no grand prize for first place, either. The teams of streamers are competing to reach higher levels so that their viewers get access to higher-quality Twitch drops.

There are four tiers of drops that the teams can earn for their viewers: the Desert Traveler’s Set, the Studded Warrior Apparel Set, Baalphazu’s Hideaway Camp Set, and finally the Lone Gladiator Apparel Set. The details for each set, plus the list of challenge names, are all on the Return to Aeternum event tracker page, which viewers can use to see which objectives have been completed by each team.

The event features four teams, each led by a group of three captains and three co-captains. The Trees Company features KingGothalion, MyMrFruit, Smashley, BurkeBlack, Towelliee, and Bajheera. The Bald and the Beautiful team features Asmongold, RichWCampbell, Xaryu, Zickahh, Redbyrd, and BDLG. Knights of the Coconut are Dhalucard, GippiGaming, TonTon, Zerator, P4wnyhof, and Pepp. Finally, Shifting Sands are led by YoDa, Spuleta, Rakin, Revolta, Jhoolna, and Aiai_online.

Each team will compete in its own world, and after the conclusion of the event, all four worlds will open up to the community. The event officially begins on Nov. 2 at 10am CT.