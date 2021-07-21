Amazon Games releases statement regarding New World closed beta’s effect on high-performance graphics cards

With hundreds of thousands of players opting into the closed beta for Amazon Games Studios’ new MMO, New World, yesterday, the influx of players onto the game’s servers was immense. Many of those players, though, experienced issues with the game’s performance and optimization settings, especially in regard to the way the game ran in correlation with high-performance graphics cards.

New World players on Reddit and beyond were claiming that 100 percent of their GPU was being used up by the New World closed beta. And in some cases, the game’s client was reportedly completely rendering their graphics card unusable.

Amazon Games addressed the issue earlier today on the official New World forums, providing players with a temporary fix to the issue. Players could disable the overrides in their driver settings before launching the New World client, in addition to capping their FPS at 60 in the game’s visual settings menu.

Please read this message regarding recent concerns with graphics cards hardware. pic.twitter.com/L1gNeBBPQS — New World (@playnewworld) July 21, 2021

But beyond the temporary fix, Amazon Games released a statement claiming that the studio did not find any “widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during [their] many months of alpha testing.”

Amazon Games also mentioned that it’ll be implementing a new patch for New World today that automatically caps players’ frames per second on the game’s menu screen, presumably to prevent any stray graphics-related issues from popping up for certain players with high-end hardware.

“The New World closed beta is safe to play,” Amazon Games said. “…We’re grateful for the support New World is receiving from players around the world, and will keep listening to their feedback throughout Beta and beyond.”

The closed beta testing period for New World is slated to last until Aug. 3 at 1:59am CT. The game is scheduled to fully release worldwide on Aug. 31.