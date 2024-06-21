Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Necromancer holding souls in her hand in tarisland
Image via Tencent
Category:
MMO

All Truth Will Out questions and answers in Tarisland

Get them right.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 04:17 am

As you proceed through the main quests in Tarisland, you will find yourself in a massive library during the Truth Will Out questline.

Recommended Videos

At the end of the quest, you approach a large book that asks you to answer four questions correctly to proceed. Most of these questions are easy to answer as long as you have been following the story, but if you missed something or don’t want to risk getting a question wrong, let’s help you with that.

Tarisland Truth Will Out questions and answers

the book of wisdom in tarisland holds many questions
Giant book of wisdom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four questions in Tarisland’s Truth Will Out question. You must step on a glowing circle below two unique symbols to make your answer and stand there for quite some time.

If you wait awhile, characters will help you get the correct answer if you get stuck, but if you want to continue quickly, here are the answers you should pick.

  • Question 1: What is Fabre’s “Something Special”?
  • Answer: Right Option (Chicken Dinner)
  • Question 2: What is the symbol of the Capulet family?
  • Answer: Left Option (The badge, not the moon)
  • Question 3: How to seed the truth?
  • Answer: Left Option (The Triangle)
  • Question 4: What is destiny’s gift?
  • Answer: Left Option (The stone, not the book)

After the cutscene plays, you can move on to the next step. The reward for completing the quest is 1,000 silver coins and 1,400 reputation points for the area.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter