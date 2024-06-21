All Truth Will Out questions and answers in Tarisland

As you proceed through the main quests in Tarisland, you will find yourself in a massive library during the Truth Will Out questline.

At the end of the quest, you approach a large book that asks you to answer four questions correctly to proceed. Most of these questions are easy to answer as long as you have been following the story, but if you missed something or don’t want to risk getting a question wrong, let’s help you with that.

Tarisland Truth Will Out questions and answers

Giant book of wisdom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four questions in Tarisland’s Truth Will Out question. You must step on a glowing circle below two unique symbols to make your answer and stand there for quite some time.

If you wait awhile, characters will help you get the correct answer if you get stuck, but if you want to continue quickly, here are the answers you should pick.

Question 1: What is Fabre’s “Something Special”?

Answer: Right Option (Chicken Dinner)

(Chicken Dinner) Question 2: What is the symbol of the Capulet family?

Answer: Left Option (The badge, not the moon)

(The badge, not the moon) Question 3: How to seed the truth?

Answer: Left Option (The Triangle)

(The Triangle) Question 4: What is destiny’s gift?

Answer: Left Option (The stone, not the book)

After the cutscene plays, you can move on to the next step. The reward for completing the quest is 1,000 silver coins and 1,400 reputation points for the area.

