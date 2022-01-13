All Saints’ Wake event is coming to Final Fantasy XIV next week

A new event is coming to Final Fantasy XIV called All Saints’ Wake, bringing thrill to the lands of Eorzea. Players will be able to dress up as clowns by earning new cosmetic items brought by the event and place pumpkins in their gardens.

The 2022 All Saints’ Wake event is scheduled for Jan. 20, at 2am CT. It will last for just two weeks, so the players will have to be quick to earn the items it has to offer this time around.

Image via Square Enix

The only requirement to begin the event quest is to reach level 15 and to complete the “It’s Probably Pirates” from the Main Scenario. Players who don’t own A Realm Reborn but are on a free trial account can complete this quest, too.

The quest can be found in Old Gridania at X: 10.4, Y: 8.4 near the Amphitheatre Aetheryte. Just speak to the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator.

Here are the new items that will be available with the 2022 All Saints’ Wake event:

Clown’s Hat

Clown’s Top

Clown’s Shortgloves

Clown’s Bottoms

Clown’s Boots

Modern Cosmetics: Clowning Around

Hauted Pumpkin Set (furniture)

Pumpkin Flower Vase (furniture)

Certain items from previous iterations of the event will also be up to grabs, but it’s still unclear which items will be available. It could include various pumpkin cosmetic items such as the Pumpkin Head and numerous furniture items, as well as the mount, Circus Ahriman.