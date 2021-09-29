All New World weapon skill trees

Take a look at all the options available to each weapon.

One of the most unique aspects of New World is the weapon mastery system that replaces the traditional class system in other MMO titles. While playing New World, you can, at any time, switch to a new weapon with a completely different playstyle and begin leveling it up.

This gives players a chance to experience all thee roles without the need of completely starting a new character. You’ll have the potential opportunity to master weapons with a single character and switch between them at will once you’ve reached the highest levels, with only your attributes needing adjustment.

Each weapon has its pros and cons. A big part of these comes from the choice of abilities when leveling the weapon. There are two separate skill trees for each weapon, and players can choose attacks or upgrades from either side.

Here is a look at the skill trees for each Weapon in New World and some of the abilities you may consider taking.

New World weapon skill trees

Image via Amazon Games

Here is a look at all the skill trees currently in New World courtesy of NewWorldFans.com and some of the key abilities players can choose to unlock for each weapon.

Sword

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Swordmaster

Whirling Blade: Deal 145 percent damage to all foes within 2 meters.

Reverse Stab: A stab attack that deal 175 percent weapon damage.

Leaping Strike: Leap 6 meters and deal 135 percent weapon damage.

Defender

Shield Rush: Rush forward 5 meters knocking back foes and dealing 125.4 weapon damage.

Shield Bash: Deals 50 percent weapon damage and stuns foes in front of you for 2 seconds.

Defiant Stance: For 8 seconds, reduce the incoming base damage from attackers by 30 percent.

Rapier

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Blood

Tondo: Slash so quickly that it extends the reach of your blade up to 5m. This strike deals 50 percent direct weapon damage but also applies a bleed that will deal 85 percent weapon damage over 12 seconds this can stack up to 3 times refreshing previous applications.

Flurry: Enter a posed stance and unleashed a series of five quick thrust attacks with each strike dealing more damage. Flurry can be canceled at any time.

Flourish and Finish: Flourish performs an attack knocking back enemies. Pressing ‘Light Attack’ at the end of Flourish will continue this ability by automatically performing ‘Finish.’ Finish lunges forward, consuming all rapier bleeds on any target hit dealing 110 percent of their damage immediately.

Grace

Evade: Perform a small, reliable sidestep in your current movement direction that cancels any current activity and provides momentary invulnerability. Light Attack’s made during Evade are performed exceptionally fast.

Riposte: Enter into a defensive stance for 1 second. If struck during this ability counter the attacker stunning them briefly for 1.5 seconds. You are briefly invulnerable upon a successful Riposte.

Fleche: Leave the ground lunging forward for 10m in a stabbing motion piercing though enemies dealing 145 percent damage.

Hatchet

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Berserker

Berserk: Triggers a Berserk Mode that increases all attack damage by 20 percent while active. Berserk Mode will be active for 12 seconds. Cooldown will trigger once Berserk ends.

Feral Rush: A sprinting melee attack that causes the player to leap forward, hitting twice. The first hit deals 115 percent and the 2nd deals 130 percent weapon damage.

Raging Torrent: Perform four fast attacks dealing 90 percent weapon damage.

Throwing

Rending Throw: THrow an axe dealing 110 percent weapon damage and applying Rend, reducing target’s damage absorption by 10 percent for 10s.

Social Distancing: Throw an axe forward and dodge backwards, dealing 130 percent weapon damage and slowing targets by 15 percent for 3 seconds.

Infected Throw: Throw an axe that deals 150 percent weapon damage and triggers disease and weakens target for 5 seconds.

Spear

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Zoner

Javelin: Throw your spear, dealing 125 percent weapon damage and staggering on hit.

Sweep: Sweep the target’s legs, dealing 75 percent weapon damage and knocking them down.

Cyclone: Spin attack that deals 110 percent weapon damage, pushes targets back 3m and applies 50 percent Slow for 3 seconds.

Impaler

Skewer: Rush forward and skewer your target, dealing 125 percent weapon damage. Applies Bleed (10 percent weapon damage) every 1 second for 10 seconds.

Perforate: Three quick piercing strikes that each deal 70 percent weapon damage and apply Rend, reducing the target’s damage absorption by 5 percent for 10 seconds.

Vault Kick: Use your spear to vault forward and kick your target, dealing 75 percent weapon damage. Applies Stun for 1.5 seconds.

Great Axe

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Reaper

Reap: Extend your axe 5m pulling foes to you and deal 110 percent weapon damage.

Charge: Charge 10m dealing 120 percent weapon damage when you reach a target or Press (Left Mouse Button)

Execute: A powerful overhead attack dealing 200 percent weapon damage. Deals 300 percent weapon damage to foes under 50 percent health.

Mauler

Maelstrom: Fast-spinning attack that pulls targets closer to you and deals 110 percent weapon damage.

Whirlwind: Spin attack dealing 50 percent weapon damage to all nearby foes. If you hit a foe, spin again.

Gravity Well: Throw an axe to create a vortex that pulls foes to its center for 3s. Ends with a damaging burst dealing 125 percent weapon damage.

Warhammer

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Juggernaut

Armor Breaker: A powerful swing that penetrates 35 percent of the target’s armor and deals 140 percent Weapon Damage.

Mighty Gavel: An overhead leaping attack that crushes down on enemies dealing 160 percent weapon damage.

Wrecking Ball: Strike the ground around a target with hammer dealing 120 percent weapon damage and flattening the enemy.

Crowd Crusher

Clear Out: A wide swing that knocks enemies back 4 meters to create distance, deals 115 percent weapon damage.

Shockwave: Slam the hammer into the ground causing 3m radius AOE earthquake that deals 80 percent weapon damage. Applies stun to all impacted targets for 2 seconds.

Path of Destiny: A powerful ground strike that erupts a linear wave of energy in front of the player, dealing 110 percent weapon damage to all targets in its path.

Bow

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Skirmisher

Evade Shot: Leap back 5m and shoot an arrow dealing 125 percent weapon damage.

Rain of Arrows: Shoot a barrage of arrows 7 meters wide that deals 150 percent weapon damage.

Poison Shot: Shoot a poison arrow that on hit or land creates a cloud of poison 3m wide that lasts 6s. Foes entering the cloud are poisoned dealing 10 percent weapon damage per second.

Hunter

Penetrating Shot: Shoot an arrow dealing 150 percent weapon damage that passes through targets and continues for 100 meters.

Splinter Shot: Shoot an arrow out 10 meters it then splits into 3 arrows dealing 50 percent weapon damage.

Rapid Shot: Shoot 3 consecutive arrows. The first two deal 100 percent weapon damage each. The last shot causes a knockback and deals 125 percent weapon damage.

Musket

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Sharpshooter

Power Shot: Overload musket with gun powder, causing the next shot to deal 150 percent weapon damage.

Powder Burn: Overload musket with gun powder, causing the next shot to deal 110 percent damage and cause a burn status effect that deals 20 percent weapon damage per second for 9 seconds.

Shooter’s Stance: Player enters a shooting aim stance to enhance shooting performance. Shots deal 100 percent weapon damage. While in stance mobility is reduced to zero and reload time is reduced by 75 percent.

Trapper

Traps: Throw a trap that lasts 20 seconds. When triggered it causes the target to be Rooted, immobilizing the target for 3 seconds.

Stopping Power: Overload musket with gun powder, causing the next shot to deal 120 percent weapon damage, staggering the target and knocking them back 3m.

Sticky Bomb: A bomb that can be thrown a short range and sticks to anything it makes contact with. Detonation will occur 3 seconds after impact dealing 175 percent weapon damage to all within 3m.

Fire Staff

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Fire Mage

Pillar of Fire: A targeted spell that deals 134 percent weapon damage.

Meteor Shower: Channel a spell that rains down meteors, dealing 34 percent weapon damage on initial impact and an additional 20 percent weapon damage per second while targets remain in the AOE.

Fireball: Fire off a heavy fireball that deals 140 percent weapon damage on impact and leave a 3m burning field that lasts 6s. The burning field deals 10 percent weapon damage each second.

Pyromancer

Flamethrower: Create a jet of flame from the tip of staff dealing 34 percent weapon damage each second. Each hit catches enemies on fire dealing 3 percent weapon damage each second for 6 seconds.

Incinerate: Cause a fiery explosion dealing 130 percent weapon damage and pushes back all enemies 3m. Catches enemies on fire dealing 3 percent weapon damage each second for 6 seconds.

Burn Out: Dash through targets dealing 129 percent damage on hit. Passing through a target will catch the target on fire applying a burn that deals 10 percent weapon damage each second for 8 seconds.

Life Staff

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Healing

Divine Embrace: Heal target for 150 percent weapon damage.

Sacred Ground: Create an area on the ground that lasts for 15 seconds and heals 20 percent weapon damage every second.

Splash of Light: You and all group members within 100m are healed for 50 percent weapon damage.

Protector

Orb of Protection: Shoot out a light projectile that grants 10 percent fortify for 20s, heals an ally for 10 percent weapon damage and deals 146 percent weapon damage when it hits an enemy.

Beacon: Shoot out a light projectile that deals 146 percent weapon damage to enemies, attaches to its target and heals all nearby allies for 20 percent weapon damage each second for 10 seconds.

Light’s Embrace: Targeted heal for 100 percent weapon damage +30 percent more for each buff on that target.

Ice Gauntlet

Screengrab via NewWorldFans.com

Ice Tempest

Ice Spikes: Creates a trail of spikes that start form the player and go out in a straight line for 8m dealing 56 percent weapon damage. The path ends with a Mighty Spike that will deal 157 percent weapon damage and apply pushback.

Ice Storm: A ranged attack that deals 17 percent weapon damage every 0.25 seconds and slows enemies with a 5m radius frosted area. 25 percent slow, 20m range, 5 second duration.

Wind Chill: A player aimable attack that blasts a column of freezing winds that push back enemies 5 meters while dealing 16 percent weapon damage each hit. Wind Chill has a total range of 7 meters with the farthest 2 meters increasing damage 20 percent without pushing enemies.

