All Mokoko Seed locations in Sunbright Hill in Lost Ark

The players who enjoy the Halloween season will feel right at home in Lost Ark‘s Sunbright Hill map. It features fall shades, pumpkin fields, and aggressive jack-o’-lanterns. You will spend a bit of time there, so you’d better collect the Mokoko seeds on your way to save yourself some time, instead of coming for them later.

There are 10 Mokoko seeds in Sunbright Hills, so it might take some time to collect them all without following the main story’s progression.

Those seeds will prove useful to earn various rewards, which can be obtained in the Mokoko Village, unlocked further down the line in the story. Here are the locations of Mokoko seeds on this map.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Sunbright Hill

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix via Eva Martinello

The number of seeds to collect can seem intimidating at first, but they’re all easy to find. The only issue you’ll encounter is enemies that are around them.

Take them down before collecting the seeds and be fast or you’ll be interrupted when they respawn. In Lost Ark, the enemies have a very slight respawn delay, so it can surprise you.