All Mokoko Seed locations in Realm of Elementals dungeon in Lost Ark

Mokoko seeds are scattered everywhere in Lost Ark, even in dungeons. The Realm of the Elementals dungeon, for instance, contains seven seeds to collect.

The Mokoko seeds can be traded for various rewards by speaking to an NPC in the Mokoko Village. There are over a thousand of them to collect in Arkesia, so this task will almost certainly take countless hours to complete.

Once you’ve collected all of them, you’ll also get a unique title. So if you’re looking to earn this achievement, here is the location of every Mokoko seed in the Realm of Elementals dungeon in Lost Ark.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Realm of Elementals dungeon

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

Almost all the dungeon’s Mokoko seeds are hidden behind secret passages that are barred by various obstacles.

To reach them, eliminate all the enemies wandering around and enter the passages. Sometimes, you’ll have to look for the yellow arrow that indicates an interaction with the environment, such as jumping from one platform to another.