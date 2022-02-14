All Mokoko seed locations in Lost Ark’s Sapira Cave dungeon

Dungeons are a crucial part of Lost Ark’s content to test out following its release in the West on Feb. 11. You’ll likely need to complete them several times because there are many hidden things to get, in addition to the usual enemies and bosses waiting to be slain.

The Mokoko seeds are among the items included in most of these dungeons. The Sapira Cave will be one of the first dungeons you’ll encounter, so you might have missed those on your first run. While you can spot some of them on your way to the exit of the dungeon, others are well hidden.

Here’s the location of every Mokoko seed in the Sapira Cave dungeon in Lost Ark.

All Mokoko seed locations in Sapira Cave dungeon

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

There are nine Mokoko seeds to collect in the Sapira Cave dungeon. The Mokoko seeds that seem to be out of the map are hidden behind secret paths. To open one of them, you’ll have to look for switches, and two must be activated to unlock the passage.

Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate Screengrab via Smilegate

If you don’t want to be left behind by your allies due to collecting the seeds on your way, remember that you can complete a dungeon alone. You’ll also be able to leave before the end if you only missed a few.