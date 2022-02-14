Luterra Castle is the second bustling city you’ll come across in Lost Ark. Here, you’ll be introduced to many core mechanics and games modes, including Strongholds and PvP, as well as a ton of merchants to speak to.

But don’t get too distracted by all of the juicy content. In this city, there are numerous Mokoko seeds scattered around different buildings and gardens. Here is their location on the map.

All Mokoko Seed locations in Luterra Castle

Screengrab via Smilegate

There are 10 seeds available in Luterra Castle, which is the city you’ll come across after visiting Prideholme.

Five seeds are hidden behind secret passages. The three in the Luterra Palace can be found when running through the door on the west of the area. You’ll have to make your way in the dark to reach all of the seeds.

The two seeds in the Kadan Cathedral are hidden behind a wall. There won’t be a door, so you’ll have to run alongside the walls to see one disappearing, making way for two seeds in the dark.

The seed that can’t be seen on the map can be located in the basement of the cathedral. To go to this location, head west and go down the stairs to find the entrance. It’ll be on the very end of the basement’s path. You won’t struggle to find the other seeds in this area.