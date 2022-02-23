All Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark’s Dreamgull Island

Lost Ark has plenty to offer, and after completing the Luterran part of the main questline, players will discover the seas of Arkesia where they can sail.

These oceans offer dozens of hours’ worth of content, with various events, treasure hunts, and numerous isles to discover.

The Dreamgull Island is one of the places you might have come across during your journey between two continents. It’s located to the west of Arthetine.

In addition to a cute quest where you’ll befriend a seagull, you can collect three Mokoko seeds in the area. Here are their locations.

All Mokoko Seed locations in the Dreamgull Island

Screengrab via Smilegate | Remix by Eva Martinello

Since the island is very small, it won’t take long to collect the three seeds. The first one is hidden behind a secret passage that you can find from the red line shown on the map.

The second seed, to the west, can be found by climbing up a wall. Just look for the yellow arrow indicating the climbing interaction when jumping on the platform.

The third seed is the easiest to find. Located near the NPC that will make you progress through the island’s quest, it’s simply lying on the ground.